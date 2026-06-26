Despite cooler temperatures, GWR is still running an amended service on the Dartmoor Line today as it recovers from the extreme heat earlier this week.
The train operator confirmed it will run a two-hourly service between Exeter and Okehampton, rather than the usual hourly service.
A spokesperson said: “This is to protect the services we are able to run - service has been reduced to help ensure what we do run is consistent and reliable, with some trains having failed due to the high temperatures.”
Disruption is expected until the end of the day.
Severe heat causes the metal tracks to expand and, in severe cases, buckle, meaning trains must run more slowly to ensure safe travel once temperatures cross a certain threshold.
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