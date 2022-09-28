Covid autumn booster jabs now being offered
Subscribe newsletter
People in Devon most vulnerable to flu and Covid-19 are being encouraged to book in for their autumn booster vaccines.
Clinics offering the latest vaccine are being held at supermarkets, sports grounds, pharmacies and places of worship. People in north Devon with mobility problems can also make use of drive-thru vaccine clinics, which are being run in Barnstaple.People over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are currently being called to have the vaccine, while frontline workers in health and care can book theirs through their employer.
Leigh Mansfield, programme director of vaccine services at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Trust, said: ‘The autumn Covid-19 booster, along with the seasonal flu vaccination, can help protect people against becoming seriously ill this winter. If you’re eligible, you’ll be invited for your booster soon – please come forward when that happens.’
Darryn Allcorn, NHS Devon’s chief nurse, said: ‘As with previous doses, those most at risk from serious illness are being called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.’
The covid booster will be extended to all those aged 50 plus later in the autumn. Walk-in clinics are being advertised online.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |