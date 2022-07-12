Covid rates rising again

Okehampton Town Council has decided to postpone several meetings for health reasons due to the rising number of covid cases across Devon.

The NHS reports that health services in Devon are currently extremely busy as the high covid rates affect staffing numbers. The situation has only been exacerbated as patient numbers are also increasing with more people seeking medical help in the current hot weather.

At the end of last week there were six times as many people in Devon’s hospitals with Covid-19 than the beginning of June; over 300 patients. More than 1000 hospital staff were absent due to Covid-19; four times the number in early June. Community covid rates are less accurate but have seen similar increases.