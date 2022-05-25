Crochet queen turns heads

North Tawton resident, Jeannette Leyman, has brought joy to the town with her crocheted royalty-themed window display in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mrs Leyman’s popular display is the latest of her mostly-crocheted creations which she began during the covid lockdowns to give passersby a smile.

Her daughter, Belinda Ward, said: ‘She started during covid while we were shielding and she placed them in the window to cheer everyone up.

‘Now we get letters through the post telling us how much they like the displays, and people are always asking us what the new display will be. People walk past the house just to see the window.

‘I think my mum loves doing it. She always crocheting and knitting and when she starts she needs to finish before she can do something else.

‘She’s very good and she does it all by eye, without using a pattern.It’s a lost art and I should really get her to teach me.’