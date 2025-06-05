Last year the world was amazed to learn that two late-Neolithic period stone circles had been newly discovered ‘hiding in plain sight’ at Taw Marsh.
Now Alan Endacott, the local archaeologist who found them, will join a ‘Secrets of Taw Marsh’ guided walk on Saturday, June 21 to visit the site of one of the circles near the Irishman’s Wall on Belstone Tor and the nearby ‘Fallen Brother’ dolmen.
Alan will explain how he made his discoveries and how they fit into his ‘Sacred Arc’ theory of ancient monuments on north Dartmoor.
The walk will also consider other questions such as ... Where did the ‘Irishmen’ who built the ill-fated wall actually live? Who carved the letter ‘B’ on the side of the Parson’s Nose/Walrus Rock/Whale Rock? Who put out the second-oldest letterbox on the moor in the 1880s, and where is it still hiding? What can be seen of Thomas Takfield’s 16th century tin mill? What’s the story of the underground waterworks complex at Taw Marsh? Why is a near-perfect granite field roller lying abandoned on the side of Belstone Tor?
Led by Chris Walpole, the two and a half hour walk leaves Belstone Village Hall at 1.30pm – please note the early afternoon start to be back in good time for cream teas and cakes in the hall.
Dogs welcome but they must be on a lead; walking boots advised as there will be some rough sections; donations invited for hall funds (suggested donation for the walk £5; for the walk and refreshments £10).
