A charity that supports police dogs when they retire has launched a campaign calling for pensions for all police service animals when they hang up their badges.
The Thin Blue Paw Foundation has launched a petition calling for the government to introduce mandatory financial assistance for police dogs once they retire – or police dog pensions. These mean new owners are not left to face hefty vet bills for dogs who often come with health and medical conditions due to their strenuous working lives.
The foundation supports retired police dogs across the UK and has, since launching in August 2020, provided grants totalling more than £380,000 for life-saving surgeries, vital medication, and regular therapy to ensure these canine heroes live long, happy and healthy retirements and receive the treatment they need for any medical conditions they suffer.
Thin Blue Paw Foundation chairman Kieran Stanbridge said: “Police dogs give the best years of their lives to the job. They throw themselves into dangerous situations without a second thought, they show unwavering loyalty to their handler and their job, and they give so much to help fight crime and keep the public safe.
“During their careers they receive the very best care and support from the force they serve with but, as soon as they hang up their harness, they’re on their own, and the responsibility for their often-expensive care falls to their ex-handler or new owner.
“We believe that the Home Office who allocate funding to police forces nationally have an ethical and moral obligation to these dogs and shouldn’t turn their backs on them when it’s time to pay them back for everything they’ve done.
“That’s why we’ve launched our campaign today calling on the Government to introduce measures that ensure all retired police dogs receive support – or doggy pensions – when they retire.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.