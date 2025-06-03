A Tavistock teenager is making waves and supporting men’s mental heath as he plans the test of mind and endurance by swimming the English Channel – boosted by ice cream.
Mount Kelly College student Barnaby Ryder, 17, is confident he can swim the approximate 21 miles from Dover to France this month in aid of of the ManUp? charity which supports men who are struggling with their mental health.
Depending on weather conditions he can attempt his crossing any time Saturday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 24, escorted by a professional pilot in a boat with his own supporters.
The national level pool competition and open water swimmer has been pledged £5,000.
Barnaby has been swimming most of his life, taking it more seriously since the age of 12. He joined Mount Kelly College long distance squad, coached by Neil Edwards, swimming nine times and 31 miles a week.
He said: “I have been training hard for my solo Channel crossing. In February I completed a 17-mile swim around the Dubai World Islands in a world record time, knocking two hours off the previous record. This was amazing for my confidence and really helped me believe I could manage the Channel distance and gave me some good practise with feeding whilst swimming as I need to drink/eat every half an hour to keep my energy levels up.
“However the temperature of the Dubai swim was a comfortable 22C and my next challenge was to try and get my body used to much colder water. The sea in the UK around February time was about nine degrees and open water lakes were even colder. It's really hard to stay in the water for a decent length of time in these temperatures.”
He trained in Croatia for a final six-hour cold water swim – a mandatory to be allowed to swim the Channel, but said: “I was really struggling with the cold and was suffering so had to get out after around four hours and couldn't complete the swim.
“This was a real knock-back and I started doubting whether I could do the swim. Ideally I should have booked it in later when the sea is warmer but I was keen to do it before I was 18.
“So one suggestion to help me cope with the cold water and exposure was to put on loads of weight. I really enjoyed eating a tub of ice cream every day.
He has put on 20kg (7.7 stone) since Christmas, keeping him warm and enabling him to complete the compulsory six-hour cold swim.
Barnaby said: “I know personally of too many young people struggling. Taking part in sports is so good for mental health.”
He can be followed at @barnaby_ryder (instagram). Donations to his swim can be made at this JustGiving link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/barnaby-ryder-channel-swim-2025. Or here: https://shorturl.at/xJMkz
