A new night bus is being introduced between Plymouth and Tavistock on Saturday nights to help revellers get home safely.
The service is one of seven new routes being offered in Devon and Cornwall by the police working with partners across the counties following the success of a night-bus pilot in North Devon and Torquay last year.
The new routes also include a Plymouth to Saltash bus and one from Exeter to Crediton.
The services have been set up by Devon & Cornwall Police and funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) with support from Devon County Council, North Devon Council, Torridge District Council, Ilfracombe Town Council, Torbay Council, Cornwall Council, Plymouth Waterfront Partnership, Cornwall Air Ambulance and Newquay BID.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “I am delighted that my office will once again fund this fantastic service and help even more people get home safely after a night out. I need people to use these services to show it is commercially viable to ensure it becomes a mainstay of having a night out.
“The extension of the night bus service to include seven new routes will be a fantastic boost to our evening and night time economy, encouraging residents and visitors alike to relax and enjoy socialising in Exeter, Plymouth, Newquay, Torbay and North Devon without worrying about the expense of a taxi, or having a designated driver.
“Night buses in Devon and Cornwall have been proven to be a great success, reducing crime and antisocial behaviour and making people feel safer – with the added benefit of allowing them to get home for less than the cost of a pint or a glass of wine.”
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “With partnership funding and support we have managed to relaunch a tested and successful initiative. The provision of improved night-time transport will ensure people, and particularly women and girls, arrive home safely having enjoyed their evening out with friends.
“We have seen that this also reduces anti-social behaviour and has a positive impact across our communities. I am pleased to see so many dedicated routes with such a wide reach into our communities”.
Peter Knight, managing director of Stagecoach South West said: “We are proud to be part of an initiative that provides a safe and affordable evening travel option for customers. It is a great example of our ongoing commitment to serving the needs of residents and where required working with partners to achieve that goal. We hope to see a similar positive impact for the community that has been seen in Torquay and North Devon previously.”
Tickets for the services cost a maximum of £3 for a single journey, and full timetables are available on the provider websites: Stagecoach, covering Devon – Niterider | Stagecoach . The night bus between Plymouth and Tavistock is the No. 1 route. There will also be a new night bus between Plymouth and Saltash, the No. 2 route. There will also be a night bus between Exeter and Crediton, the No. 5 route.
