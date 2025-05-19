Needle crafters will be exhibiting their original works in Tavistock Library at the beginning of June.
The event also includes demonstrations by skilled needle workers who are part of the Tavistock University of the Third Age (U3A) interest groups. Visitors will see how the famous Bayeux Tapestry design has influenced some of the works.
The event is on from Monday, June 2 to Monday, June 16.
Group member and event organiser Jenifer Miller said: “We at the U3A have been inspired by embroidery from the Bayeux Tapestry to the art of modern day.
“The Bayeux Tapestry, even after nearly a thousand years, remains not only a great work of art, but a compelling and most vivid account of the Battle of Hastings.”
After his victory, William the Conquerer sought out the best embroiderers in Europe to depict the story of how he took Britain. They were the needlewomen of England, and with only three different stitch types, they created a masterpiece.
Jenifer added: “With our exhibition at Tavistock Library we hope to show the U3A is carrying on the tradition of needlework.
“Our 26 exhibits include techniques from the Bayeux Tapestry, Jacobean motifs, botanical studies, and eclectic combinations of colours, stitches and mediums.
“The embroideries are original, and both of our two embroidery groups have contributed to this exhibition.
“Several of our members will be stitching in the library over the exhibition and will be available to answer any questions about the materials. They can talk about different threads, ribbons and other embellishments, together with the stitches used in the exhibits. We hope to inspire others to create something wonderful.”
The Tavy District U3A is part of the national network of self-help U3A groups offering people no longer in full-time employment an opportunity for lifelong learning, fellowship and fun.
Members share their skills and experiences in a variety of ways through meetings, social and group activities.