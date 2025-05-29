A 37-year-old man from Tavistock has been sentenced after being found guilty of handling stolen goods and breaching a Community Protection Notice.
Nicholas Davies was sentenced at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court to a 12-month conditional discharge for handling stolen goods and fined £40 in respect of the CPN breach.
In addition, Davies was issued with a 36-month Criminal Behaviour Order which stops him having an open can, bottle or any other container of alcohol in public in West Devon. He is also banned from Tavistock town centre, the Meadows park and The Tors estate.
Local Policing Sergeant Tom Ottley said: "This follows a sustained pattern of unacceptable behaviour by Davies over a number of years. In recent months Tavistock neighbourhood policing team and the courts have responded robustly to individuals who have inflicted misery on the community of Tavistock. I hope this sends a strong message to those that perpetrate anti-social behaviour that it will not be tolerated and to those being affected that we will hear you and act to make our communities safer for all."
If you are experiencing anti-social behaviour or have information regarding those responsible you can report this to the police at https://orlo.uk/9q6Tf
