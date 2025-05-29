A 20-man sea shanty band is asking for support from fans amid rumours that they’re involved with a modern slavery investigation.
The rumours were sparked after Devon & Cornwall Police arrested six men on suspicion of modern slavery offences after finding possible victims involved in a crash between a lorry and a van in Tavistock on May 19.
A further search at an address in Gulworthy near Tavistock saw further possible victims identified and safeguarded by the police.
The six men arrested on suspicion of modern-day slavery offences have now been bailed as police enquiries continue.
Since the collision, anonymous websites and Reddit threads have surfaced linking a sea shanty band called the Old Time Sailors to the modern slavery investigation.
The band deny the allegations.
Yesterday The Old Time Sailors posted on Facebook: “Hello everyone. There seems to be a small but very loud and ill-intentioned group of haters out there causing trouble for us. Please help us get the truth out there, and contact our venues and festivals to show your support. Let’s show them that 20 haters can’t beat tens of thousands of well-earned fans over the years!”
Alongside the statement, the band posted a video captioned “The guys living their dreams” which shows members performing at gigs with crowds singing along.
Comments under the video include: “Just love you guys. So much talent and such fun.” and “Wish you all the best guys”.
The Old Time Sailors describe themselves as an “immersive experience of traditional seafaring music performed in a way never been seen before.”
They encourage their fans to dress as pirates and dance along like drunken sailors.
The sea shanty band have previously performed at popular festivals such as Glastonbury, Boomtown, Latitude and Neighbourhood Weekender and are very popular in the South West.
