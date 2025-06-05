AN impressive line up, including some new artists, are on the bill for this year’s Dartmoor Folk Festival, the 48th, which will take place in the foothills of Dartmoor from Friday, August 8 to Sunday, August 10.
Headlining at South Zeal, near Okehampton, will be English folk band The Demon Barbers, whose energetic live performances fuse traditional folk instruments with drums and electric bass guitar.
Award-winning folk trio Granny’s Attic will play for a ceilidh, while two of the UK’s most iconic voices, Jim Causley and Miranda Sykes, have combined as a duo and will be attending to preview tracks from their new album.
Gilmore and Roberts who take English folk and scuff it up with indie rock drama, plus James Delarre and Saul Rose, known for their warmth and exquisitely delivered traditional tunes and songs, plus renowned folk musician, squeezebox expert and accordion virtuoso John Kirkpatrick will also be attending.
Pete Coe, who has had more than 50 years of music making on the English folk scene and is a renowned songwriter and performer will be there and it will be a return for Delta Kenzie, an emerging Celtic folk singer who creates original songs alongside reworking traditional music.
It will also be a return for the very funny globetrotting Geordie tall-tale-telling songwriter and guitarist Keith Donnelly as Rambling Elvis Donnelly.
The much-loved country dance (ceilidh) band The Dartmoor Pixie Band, started by the late festival founder, Bob Cann BEM, will play for a ceilidh.
The Pixie Band includes descendants of Bob Cann, many who are members of the festival’s organising committee.
The event will also feature the Dartmoor Broom Dance championships and Dartmoor Stepdance Championships.
Alan Quick, press officer for the Dartmoor Folk Festival Association, explained: "It was 48 years ago that the festival was founded by the late Bob Cann, who lived in the parish of South Zeal. He had the dream of a folk event on his doorstep that would help to revive and preserve the traditions of Dartmoor.
“Mr Cann was awarded the British Empire Medal for his services to folk music, which included founding the festival.
"It was the traditional music, dance, song and crafts of the area that formed the basis for the first festival and they still remain for the association which runs the festival today.
"Since it was founded it has grown and we are able to invite some of the best folk artists around, whilst maintaining the festival's reputation for being a relaxed, friendly and traditional festival.
“An action-packed programme has been arranged and we are looking forward to a great festival. There will be three days of music, song, dance and crafts.
“Entertainment is arranged for the whole family to enjoy, whether to take part or simply sit and watch. Most events are very modestly priced and some are totally free or by donation, so there is something for everyone.
"The festival is deeply rooted in the heart of the Dartmoor community and is keeping customs and traditions alive."
A campsite operates and many people attend from across the UK.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.