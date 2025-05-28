CREDITON and District u3a is set to host an illustrated talk on the life of Italian polymath Leonardo Da Vinci.
Professor Peter Edwards will speak on the subject at the Boniface Centre on Wednesday, June 18 from 10am to 11am.
Entry costs £2 and includes tea or coffee and biscuits.
The meeting is open to everyone including non-members. Seats are reserved at the front of the hall for the hard of hearing.
You can become a member of Crediton and District u3a and join any of more than 20 interest groups including history and local history, rambling, wine appreciation and cycling.
Alternatively, you can telephone Jane Innes on 01363 84376.