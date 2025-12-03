BRITISH Transport Police confirmed today, Wednesday, December 3, that “a man has been identified in connection” with an allegation of hate crime committed onboard a train between Exeter and Crediton on November 4.
The British Transport Police issued an appeal with CCTV images of the man on Tuesday, December 2.
The appeal stated that after a train departed Exeter St David’s Station, at around 4.15pm on November 4, a man accused a group of people on the service of being too loud.
He then began directing abuse at them, including making transphobic comments to one member of the group.
Officers then issued the appeal for information to help them with their ongoing investigation.
In the statement issued today, Wednesday, they confirmed that a police interview has been arranged with the person in question.
The British Transport Police thank the press and public for sharing their appeal to trace the man.
