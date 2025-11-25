Hospiscare has launched an appeal for donations this Christmas to ensure that staff can continue to provide care to terminally ill patients over the festive season.
The charity is seeking support to ensure its specialist nursing and rapid response teams continue to operate during the Christmas period for patients requiring end-of-life care.
Natalie Mear from Hospiscare said: “As Christmas approaches, and we start to think about how we will celebrate the season with our loved ones, there are a number of families in our community…who are facing a very different kind of December – one presenting a picture of uncertainty, heartache and the need for our specialist palliative care.
“We don’t stop for Christmas at Hospiscare – our community nurse and rapid response teams will be ensuring people living with a terminal diagnosis, and their families, receive the care and attention they need, when they need it, so that their final weeks and days are as comfortable, dignified and pain-free as possible.”
Hospiscare’s medical staff offer a wide range of care, including arranging medication changes, fitting syringe drivers for continuous pain relief and providing advice and support when patients and families feel overwhelmed.
The charity provides care to people in Exeter, east Devon and central Devon including Okehampton. Its services are free for patients and families, but it receives only 24 per cent of its funding from the NHS and must raise over £10 million in public donations each year to keep its services running. Despite a boost to its finances this year, Hospiscare still expects to face a deficit of £850,000.
Hospiscare has four sites: Searle House in Exeter, Kings House in Honiton, Holly Tree Place in Tiverton and High View in Exmouth. It also provides care in patients’ homes and community settings.
To donate to Hospiscare’s Christmas Appeal, visit https://hospiscare.co.uk/special-care-at-christmas/
