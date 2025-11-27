Nicholas Ball, head of Devonshire Freemasons, said: “This is one of the proudest moments of our masonic year. We know that small, local charities are often the ones making the biggest difference, and with rising pressures on their services, our support matters more now than ever before. To be able to contribute to the wellbeing of communities across Devon, especially as we celebrate our 250th anniversary, is an incredible privilege. On behalf of all Devonshire Freemasons, I thank these charities for everything they do.”