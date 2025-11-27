Two police officers were recently honoured for their bravery and selflessness after rescuing a vulnerable man who had entered the water at Burrator Reservoir.
PC Laura Toms and PC Ben Wilson found the man waist deep in freezing water and he had been in the water for some time. They realised they needed to reach the man and managed to pull him back to safety. The officers put themselves at risk to protect and save a vulnerable member of the public.
Awards were handed out at the special ceremony in Plymouth in recognition for their outstanding public service. Officers and police staff won awards for bravery, selflessness, good work, leadership, integrity, professionalism and teamwork.
A total of 62 nominees received awards and celebrated in the presence of their family and friends, as well as Plymouth Police Commander Matt Longman.
Chief Superintendent Matt Longman said: “Our award ceremony once again reminds us of the incredible work that takes place across Devon & Cornwall Police and equally of how amazing the public can be alongside us. We’re so proud of all those we recognised and enjoyed meeting their families and friends who have supported them.”
Nominees were praised for going above and beyond while doing their duty and serving the public. Some of the officers who received awards are mentioned below:
The special ceremony earlier this month was attended by VIP guests High Sheriff of Devon Caroline Harlow and Lord Mayor of Plymouth Kathy Watkin.
Mrs Harlow said: “It was a truly wonderful afternoon and to witness the courage, bravery and commitment of the public and police was heart-warming and inspiring. Each person and team I spoke to denied they had done anything extra ordinary; they all declared that what they did, is just what you do.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.