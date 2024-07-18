A DEVON-BASED charity is launching a Crowdfunder today, Friday, to plant 34,000 trees this winter on Dartmoor - one for every single person living on the moor.
Moor Trees, based on the edge of the moor at South Brent, is hoping for donations big and small from local residents, visitors and enthusiasts for Dartmoor wherever they live.
This will help it continue it project to restore and expand native broadleaf woodland on the moor, joining together existing pockets of woodland.
The United Kingdom is one of the least wooded countries in all of Europe, with just 13 per cent tree cover, which is especially worrying given that the European average in 38 per cent.
Native broadleaf trees such as hornbeam, buckthorn, wych elm and oak, provide an important habitat for a wide variety of flora and fauna and Dartmoor is particularly special, having been identified as an area with pockets of temperate rainforest. This includes Wistman’s Wood at Two Bridges.
Moor Trees chief executive Helen Aldis said: “The Moor Trees 34,000 Trees Crowdfunder is a fantastic way for everyone who knows and loves Dartmoor to help expand, connect, and secure the future of woodlands in this region.
“These funds will allow us, with the help of our fantastic volunteers, to get many more trees in the ground this planting season.
“The effects of the nature and climate crises are alarming, and trees are part of the natural solution, with huge benefits to wildlife as well as providing carbon storage.
“Everyone can do their bit by donating and also by spreading the word, as we know it’s not just people in Devon who care about the future of Dartmoor.”
Since 2000, the charity has planted over 165,000 trees with the help of hundreds of volunteers. It grows its own trees at two community nurseries working with more than 250 volunteers each year.
The crowdfunder will be matchfunded by insurance company Aviva and the Devon Environment Foundation and will run throughout July and August.
To find out more visit www.moortrees.org. To contribute to fund, go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk and search for Moor Trees.