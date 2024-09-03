CROWDS of people, many more than expected, went along to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Open Day on September 1 at its HQ at Clyst St George, near Exeter.

Chief fire officer Gavin Ellis and the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Cllr Kevin Mitchell, opened the event and throughout the day there was entertainment with Street Heat, Exmouth Shanty Men, the Fire Service Band and a display by majorettes.

Hospiscare helpers at the Fire Service Open Day. AQ 2005 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

A youngster has a go at using a hose with a firefighter. AQ 1977 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Fire Pride and Exeter Pride representatives with, centre, the Lord Mayor of Exeter, Cllr Kevin Mitchell and Cllr Simon Coles, chair of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority, second left. AQ 1956 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

There was a chance to see emergency services crews in action, visit information stalls and enjoy fun and games for all ages.

The tombola was run by Hospiscare representatives. AQ 1961 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Some of the members of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service Band. AQ 1963 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Natalie Searle ran the Fire Fighters Charity stall. AQ 1971 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

The event was in aid of the charity Hospiscare, the Fire Fighters Charity and Fire Aid Nepal.

Hospiscare ran games including a coconut shy, spin the wheel, a huge tombola, a soft toys stand, cake stall and a barbecue.

One of the youngsters who abseiled at the Open Day. AQ 1995 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Visitors really enjoyed the Open Day. AQ 2021 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

One of the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service drones which people could see at the Open Day. AQ 1982 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Exmouth Shanty Singers entertained. AQ 2029 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

One of the steam engines which gave rides at the Open Day. AQ 2032 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )

Ruth had hair, which was 170 centimetres long and almost touched her ankles, cut at the event in aid of SNUG Neonatal, her hair donated to Little Princess Trust. AQ 2042 ( Alan Quick, Crediton Courier )