The West Devon Community and Voluntary Services (CVS) is encouraging more people to volunteer in their local community by providing information about community groups.
This time, the spotlight is on the Okehampton District Community Transport Group (ODCTG), which is holding a coffee morning on Saturday (March 28) from 10am to 1pm at Okehampton’s church hall on Market Street, where information about volunteering for the group will be available.
The group provides transport for those who cannot drive or use public transport, relying on volunteer drivers to help passengers reach events from medical appointments to social occasions.
Debbie and Graham are just two of the volunteer drivers who support the group.
Volunteering is second nature to Debbie. She serves on the Chagford Show Committee and is known for bringing homemade cake to community events. Alongside her husband, a Dartmoor tour guide, she presents photos at his talks to raise money for FORCE and Devon Air Ambulance.
After a nursing career, Debbie began training as a Marie Curie respite helper until cancer treatment paused her plans. When her treatment ended, she still wanted to help but looked for a way to make a difference without a rigid schedule or demanding care work.
In 2022, she met an ODCTG manager. “I said I wanted to volunteer somewhere worthwhile, but my diary is busy, and I didn’t want to let anyone down,” Debbie said. She was encouraged to volunteer as a driver—a role that perfectly fit her needs.
As a volunteer driver, Debbie uses her own car to take people to essential appointments. She receives a mileage allowance, so she donates only her time. “It’s completely flexible,” she says. “I can take or turn down lifts depending on what I’ve got on.”
Debbie usually covers one or two lifts a week, fitting them around shopping trips, library visits, or simply waiting in the car with a book. “It’s such a sociable role,” she said. “People are interesting, and you get to know them. You really do feel you’ve made someone’s day easier.”
Graham’s route into volunteering was different, but his motivation was the same: to help people.
After retiring from a career in engineering, Graham found himself with time on his hands and a desire to stay active in the community. “I didn’t want to sit at home,” he said. “I wanted to give something back, but I didn’t want anything too formal or demanding.”
A friend mentioned ODCTG, and Graham decided to give it a try. He quickly discovered that the role offered exactly the balance he was looking for. “I like driving, I like meeting people, and I like feeling useful,” he added. “You can do as much or as little as you want. Some weeks I take several people, other weeks I take none. It fits around my life perfectly.
“You realise how many rely on this service. Some live miles from anywhere. Some haven’t got family nearby. When you turn up, you can see the relief on their faces.
“You meet all sorts of people. You hear their stories. It keeps you connected.”
Although driving is mostly solo, ODCTG ensures volunteers feel part of a team. There are coffee mornings, Christmas meals, informal gatherings, and an open office for chats.
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