A GRATEFUL mother has told of how her husband supported her through years of stress in trying to start their family.
Jani Bouston finally gave birth to a baby girl nearly two years ago after about seven years of trying to conceive, both naturally and with the help of IVF. Eventually, after almost admitting defeat, she and Ben, 33, were ecstatic to have Amelia and, against the odds, she was conceived naturally.
Jani, 34, of Ivybridge and originally Portugal, nominated Ben for a national title given by Fusion, which manages leisure centres mantionally, including in West Devon and Ivybridge. He won one of 20 Father Figure titles and a year’s family membership.
Jani said: “I know people would say that a husband should do what Ben did, but I believe he did much more than any man or husband would do. He was so supportive and was always there for me through the years of us trying to start a family. I couldn’t get pregnant and we tried IVF.
“It was such a stressful time for such a long time. Our hopes were raised and dashed many times and I had a three miscarriages, which added to the trauma. It was an emotional rollercoaster, making it less likely I’d conceive. But Ben never lost faith. Men are supposed to be strong. He put aside his feelings and never complained, however, stressful things were. The same was when Amelia was born and he was up at all times during the night. Nothing was too much trouble for him. He fully deserves the award.’’
The couple, who married in April this year, have been together for 13 years and tried unsuccessfully for a baby for five years, before going travelling together as a break. They then spent one and a half years proving they had tried naturally before being accepted on the IVF programme.
Jani, a customer services advisor, said: “A few months after the last round of IVF we conceived naturally. We were so happy. I didn’t think it was going to happen naturally.’’
Jani then suffered postnatal depression: “My feelings at being pregnant were overwhelming and perhaps it wasn’t surprising that from such a low to such a high, that I was unwell. It was combined with being during covid when I was separated from my family in Portugal, I was in a very dark place and Ben gave me hope. It shows miracles can happen. Amelia is so precious.”
Ben said: “Being a father is a dream come true. I can’t put into words the love I feel for my little girl. What we went through was extremely hard but I had to be there for my wife and support her through it. Although it was a hard time and it seemed like it would never happened, I really tried to see the light at the end of the tunnel. My wife was incredibly strong throughout it all, she really doesn’t give herself enough credit. It was hard for her to come to the facts that she would potentially never be a mother, like it would be for anybody, so her feelings were completely valid. My daughter loves swimming so we can now all go together.”