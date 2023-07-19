Ben said: “Being a father is a dream come true. I can’t put into words the love I feel for my little girl. What we went through was extremely hard but I had to be there for my wife and support her through it. Although it was a hard time and it seemed like it would never happened, I really tried to see the light at the end of the tunnel. My wife was incredibly strong throughout it all, she really doesn’t give herself enough credit. It was hard for her to come to the facts that she would potentially never be a mother, like it would be for anybody, so her feelings were completely valid. My daughter loves swimming so we can now all go together.”