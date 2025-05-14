The RSPB are appealing for support in their petition to the Government to reconsider cuts to the nature-friendly farming fund.
The UK Government is considering how to cut costs ahead of its Comprehensive Spending Review in June.
The RSPB claim that the farming budget, which is also the biggest pot of funding for nature, is at serious risk.
A Spokesperson for the RSPB said: “Any cut to nature-friendly farming funding would be a disaster for farmers and nature. Independent research says the UK Government must increase investment in agriculture, not reduce it, if we have any chance of hitting our nature and climate goals.
“Nature can’t afford a pay cut.”