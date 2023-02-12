Criminal damage was caused to the public toilets in the bus station, Tavistock between 5pm on Saturday January 21 and 8am on Monday January 23 whereby the toilet roll holder was ripped off the wall and toilet paper scattered. Crime reference number 50230017767.
Damage caused to Tavistock Bus Station toilets
Sunday 12th February 2023 1:00 pm
Share
Tavistock Bus Station toilets (TINDLE )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |