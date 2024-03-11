Okehampton marked Commonwealth Day on Monday (March 11) with a flag raising ceremony outside St James Chapel. Okehampton town councillors, a representative of West Devon Borough Council, a mace bearer, Rev. Stephen Cook of All Saints Church, Flight Lieutenant David Wilkinson on behalf of Okehampton Air Cadets and several members of the Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band attended the event to witness Mayor Allenton Fisher read out the Commonwealth Day proclamation. Following the proclamation, band members played the national anthem and the Commonwealth flag was raised. Commonwealth Day marks the beginning of a week-long celebration in Commonwealth countries across the world. This year’s theme is “One Resilient Common Future” to encourage all Commonwealth countries to work together for a better future.