A dance in the dark marathon, also known as a clubbercise clubbathon, will be taking place in April to raise money for the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team.
Clubbercise is a dance fitness session in the dark inspired by 90s clubbing and raving to take people back to their school days.
Gemma Jones has been running the classes for the past two years in Okehampton and decided to organise the three-hour clubbercise clubathon after her personal interactions with the rescue charity.
Gemma said: “Some of my friends and clubbers volunteer for the rescue and I thought it would be really nice to support a local charity who do fabulous work on Dartmoor.
“I love Dartmoor so I’m up there every week and I did have an accident up there. Luckily the rescue team didn’t need to be called because paramedics could reach me but I really appreciate the need for them and the level of danger they put themselves in to help others.”
The event is on Sunday, April 6 at 10am-1pm in Parklands Leisure Centre and is open to all abilities over the age of 13.
Attendees are recommended to wear comfortable athletic clothes and bring water.
Gemma continued: “Clubbercise is amazing because there’s nothing else like it out there. Because you exercise in the dark you don’t get that self-conscious feeling that you might get in other fitness classes. I just want people to come to the Clubbathon and enjoy themselves, take part and sing along.”
During the Clubbathon there will be cakes and a raffle, with all profits going towards the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team, who are based in Okehampton.
“It’s going to be mega. I’d love to fill the room with a hundred plus people waving glow sticks nearly in sync.”