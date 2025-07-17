Chris Packham, co-director of Wild Justice said: “Sheep, subsidised by the public, are doing significant damage to lands which should be maintained in the public interest as rich repositories of biodiversity. We are paying many farmers and commoners to damage our own interests. And the sums run into millions of pounds each year. Greed is driving this abuse, pure and simple, and it needs to stop. Defra and Natural England have proved incapable of regulating this, so Wild Justice has stepped up. We are in a crisis – change is essential, and this reckless destruction needs to stop.”