A Tavistock nature lover has created an app to make it easier for people to explore the wild spaces in their local area and further afield.
Ant Rawlins enlisted support from Eden Project founder Sir Tim Smit and Deborah Meaden of Dragon’s Den fame to develop his Wildling app.
The free app allows people to find local beauty spots, including practical information on opening times and what is special about them.
There is also the chance to try out fun activities, like den building.
Ant, who is married and has three children, came up with when he moved to Tavistock from Bristol – and wanted to explore the local area with his family.
An entrepreneur with a background in tourism marketing, he decided to sound out Sir Tim Smit with his idea.
“Literally about five years ago I sent him an email,” he said. Receiving encouragement from him, and from Deborah Meaden, he pressed ahead.
The app features over 1,500 locations across the country, from coastal spots and woodlands to rivers.
It is backed by academic research which finds that time in nature boosts people’s mental health while also making them more likely to want to care for the natural world.
Ant said: “We wanted to give people the tools to engage with nature by making it genuinely easy to visit — by showing them nearby nature places and giving them everything they need to make it happen.
“But Wildling also helps when you can’t visit – whether you’re on your commute, taking a short break, or unable to get outside. We offer moments of connection through soundscapes, stories and simple ideas that help build your bond with the natural world. Even just a few minutes a day can make a difference – and over time, those small moments really build.”
He hopes that his app will help families get out into the countryside easily with the summer holidays coming up. “That’s the point, the app is free,” he said.
The app is supported by a two-year research project by the University of Derby.
Ant said: “This study shows that visiting nature more isn’t just a nice idea. It makes you happier, increases your satisfaction with life, lifts your overall wellbeing, and encourages you to look after the world around you. That’s exactly why Wildling was created.”
An avid environmentalist, Deborah Meaden was drawn to the simplicity of Wildling’s offering and its goal to encourage everyone into their natural surroundings.
She said: “Being in nature has always been vitally important for wellbeing, health and happiness. Wildling is a hugely timely app and a new way to make nature accessible for everyone from city to coast, for free. This research shows how important it is for people to connect with nature, because if they connect with it, they will protect it. Wildling will support the amazing work organisations such as the Marine Conservation Society and the RSPB carry out and help to provide a better understanding of our environment, and a true passion for its preservation.”
The Wildling app can be downloaded easily onto a smartphone.
