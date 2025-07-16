A man has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into suspected modern slavery.
The arrest, of a man in his sixties, was made last Friday (July 11) in Calstock, believed to be at a pub.
A police spokesman said of the latest arrest: “I can confirm a man in his 60s from Colwyn Bay, North Wales, was arrested in Calstock, Cornwall, on Friday July 11, on suspicion of a modern slavery offence and has been released on police bail. The arrest is linked to an ongoing modern slavery investigation.”
Police were alerted in May to the possible presence of a gang exploiting modern slaves for their labour when they were called to a crash between a lorry and a van on Dolvin Road, Tavistock on Monday, May 19.
Officers found eight possible victims of coercion and control in the van and followed this with a search of an agricultural address in Gulworthy. Six men were then arrested on suspicion of modern-day slavery offences to help police with their enquiries and were granted bail until August.
The potential victims have been receiving specialist support and safeguarding from the local authority and partner agencies.
The public are being urged to be vigilant about signs of possible modern slavery crimes taking place in West Devon.
