Keen hikers are offered a new guided walk by Dartmoor Preservation Association on Thursday, April 25.
The walk will visit Bench Tor which has extensive views into the Dart Valley and will return on a lower path before completing a circuit of Venford Reservoir.
The outing will consider the history of the reservoir as a water supply for Torbay and the archaeology of the tin mines. The route will use moorland paths and tracks. There will also be a crossing of Venford Brook on stones or logs. After the trek the plan is to visit a pub or cafe for food and drink.
It will be four miles long and take about three hours. Further details will be provided when bookings are made for the walk. The walk begins at Venford Reservoir car park, the one with toilets (grid reference SX686 713). The walks programme is on www.dartmoorpreservation.co.uk