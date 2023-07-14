Dartmoor National Park has postponed its History Hunters Day due to take place tomorrow (Saturday 15 July) at the National Park Visitor Centre, Postbridge.
With the current weather forecast of thunder, heavy rain and strong gusty winds throughout the day, the decision has been made on safety grounds. It's hoped the History Hunters Day - a free day out for the family - can go ahead on a date to be fixed but most probably in early autumn.
In the meantime, people can look forward to the authority's popular Meldon Wildlife Festival on Tuesday 22 August.