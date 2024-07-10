Dartmoor National Park Authority is launching a new charitable organisation to support projects aimed at protecting the moor.
The Dartmoor Foundation will bring new funding and income streams into the national park, boosting projects that put nature, place, climate, and people at the heart of their work.
Dartmoor National Park Authority Chair Pamela Woods said: "We are delighted to support the creation of the Dartmoor Foundation. The foundation offers a new way for us, collectively, to secure the future of our special national park. We look forward to working closely together."
It is hoped that the new charity will make Dartmoor "even better for future generations: climate resilient, nature-rich, beautiful, connected to the past and looking to the future - a place where people of all ages and backgrounds can live, work and visit."
Dartmoor Foundation Chair Designate Gemma Mortensen, said: "We are keen to hear from dynamic, effective leaders who are experienced fundraisers, brilliant at working in partnership and are motivated to be of service to Dartmoor. If you feel you can play a role in securing the future of one of the world's premier landscapes, and with people who feel passionately about caring for it, then we'd love to hear from you."
The foundation will operate independently from the national park authority. It will be governed by a Board of Trustees and run by its executive team. The foundation will be officially launched in December to mark the 75th anniversary of the legislation that established national parks.