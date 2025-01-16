NEW funding has been awarded to help safeguard future of the famous Dartmoor pony.
The Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust (DPHT) charity has announced it has successfully secured a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support the conservation of the endangered Heritage Dartmoor Pony breed which is native to the moor.
The charity’s chairman Mike Lithgow said: “We are absolutely delighted to have received this grant funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which is a massive vote of confidence in our charity and our work to protect the Heritage Dartmoor Pony.
”This funding will enable us to take our conservation efforts to the next level, and see the impact it will have on the survival of this iconic breed."
The grant will support the DPHT's comprehensive conservation plan, which includes activities to increase the population of Heritage Dartmoor Ponies and promoting their conservation. This includes the development of education and outreach programmes and creation of a new online resource centre to help raise awareness and understanding of the breed.
Debbie Leach, who made the grant application, said: “Heritage Dartmoor Ponies are an intrinsic part of the fabric of Dartmoor National Park, and it is essential that we take action to protect them. This funding will enable us to do just that.
"We are also grateful to our supporters, volunteers, and staff who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this success. This grant funding would not have been possible without their hard work and dedication."
The Heritage Dartmoor Pony breed is listed as at risk by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust. With only 300 Heritage Dartmoor Ponies remaining on Dartmoor, the charity's work is essential to the breed’s survival and it works with the breeders and keepers of these ponies on the Dartmoor uplands.
The DPHT will also use the grant funding to develop stronger partnerships with local communities, conservation organisations, such as the Duchy of Cornwall, to promote the breed's cultural and historical significance.
The charity will address the challenges faced by the breed, including grazing restrictions, changes in land ownership, and reduced markets for geldings and colts.
A conservation plan will be developed in consultation with stakeholders, including hill farmers, conservationists, and the Duchy of Cornwall. Conservation grazing strategies will promote biodiversity and reduce the invasive purple moor grass.
The DPHT aims to increase the population of Heritage Dartmoor Ponies from 300 to maintain the genetic diversity of the breed.
Evidence suggests that a minimum population of 500 is required to reduce genetic drift and ensure the breeding program's success.
The DPHT will develop online resources and educational materials to engage schools and the wider public in the conservation efforts.
A comprehensive plan for community engagement activities, advocacy, and fundraising is planned. Community engagement activities will be established through consultation events and guided walks.
The DPHT will engage with the new Dartmoor-wide land use management group to ensure the Heritage Dartmoor Pony is included in future planning for Dartmoor's land management and conservation.