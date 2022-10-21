Dartmoor search and rescue teams locate body of missing man

The team was called out to join the Okehampton team at 08.06am to continue in this search for the 34-year-old Okehampton man in question who was last seen heading in the direction of Fatherford Bridge. The man had left his home the previous morning, which left the team with a wide area to search. Specialist vehicles and a dog team were deployed to help the team cover to rapidly respond to and cover the most likely rotes and sites a missing person could typically be located in. Another dog team joined the search slightly later into the morning.