A walker was rescued by the Tavistock Dartmoor Search and Rescue team after she fell into a river in the Hexworthy area.
The team were called on Saturday, November 8 at 5:50pm to assist two walkers, one of whom had fallen into the West Dart river and injured her knee.
The fallen hiker was unable to walk and her companion was particularly cold and needed warming up.
It proved challenging to get to the walker so the Tavistock branch of the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team asked the Ashburton branch to provide back up.
Fortunately a suitable and safe crossing point for the stretcher party was located and the casualty was handed over to a waiting land ambulance.
Her companion responded well to being warmed up and was able to walk off with the stretcher party.
The Tavistock Search and Rescue Team stood down at 10pm.
