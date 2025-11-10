Chief executive David Gibson said: "The birth of our first Amur leopard cub here at Dartmoor Zoo is the culmination of several years of planning and hard work. It's incredibly rewarding to know that we are making a significant contribution to the survival of the most endangered big cat in the world. With fewer than 400 individuals left around the world, between the wild and zoo populations, the arrival of this cub is globally important. It will be some time yet before the cub is visible to our visitors, but they can rest assured that both mum and cub are getting the very best of care and attention in the meantime."