Dartmoor Zoo will be welcoming a new resident this August, a critically endangered Amur Leopard named Lena.
Arriving from Colchester Zoo, Lena, a four-year-old female, is set to be a breeding mate for Freddo, the zoo’s male Amur leopard who arrived at the zoo in November last year.
Senior Keeper Ashley Matthews commented: “We’re all very excited to welcome Lena to her new home. We’ve recently had a successful lynx introduction, resulting in two kits being born this May, so we’re thrilled at the possibility of another, hopefully successful introduction here at Dartmoor Zoo. Introductions can often take a while, and this is not something we want to rush. Our top priority will always be focussed on the welfare of both Freddo and Lena, so regular observations will be conducted, both individually and together, to see how they are adjusting and interacting during this time.”
Lena will be moving into an off-show habitat while she adjusts to the move, and the team will regularly monitor her welfare during this time. Observations will also be carried out to assess Lena and Freddo’s interactions, and plans will be made to work towards an introduction in the future.
Colchester Zoo’s Carnivore Lead Emma, said: “Lena is a feisty female Amur leopard with a big personality and a lot of character. She can be a little stubborn at times. She’s very inquisitive, enjoying all types of enrichment especially spices and perfumes. She will be missed by us all on the Carnivore team at Colchester Zoo but I for one can’t wait to visit her at Dartmoor.”
Predominantly found in the border areas between Russia, north-east China and even North Korea, Amur leopards gravitate towards densely forested areas, avoiding grasslands or overpopulated areas. Much of this area, however, is regularly under threat from unsustainable logging, forest fires, agriculture and industrial development.
With around 200 in captivity and 100 left in the wild, Amur leopards are considered the rarest cat in the world.