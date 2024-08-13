Senior Keeper Ashley Matthews commented: “We’re all very excited to welcome Lena to her new home. We’ve recently had a successful lynx introduction, resulting in two kits being born this May, so we’re thrilled at the possibility of another, hopefully successful introduction here at Dartmoor Zoo. Introductions can often take a while, and this is not something we want to rush. Our top priority will always be focussed on the welfare of both Freddo and Lena, so regular observations will be conducted, both individually and together, to see how they are adjusting and interacting during this time.”