The Dartmoor Preservation Association will be relaunching its ‘Moor Boots’ scheme for 2026.
The scheme aims to remove financial barriers for young people taking part in the Ten Tors and sister event the Jubilee Challenge by contributing to the costs of outdoor equipments through small grants.
Through doing this, the Dartmoor Preservation Association (DPA) aim to increase youth engagement on Dartmoor and improve young people’s confidence in accessing nature.
Tom Usher, CEO of the DPA, said: “Experiences like Ten Tors are transformatory. Caught at the right age and moment these challenging, developmental events can redirect a life. Everyone should have the chance of nights under the stars in our national parks regardless of their means and background.
“We salute the tireless work of team managers who manage training, organise kit, drive minibuses and teach skills. This is the very best of teenage adventuring in the UK today.
“We are delighted this year that Moor Boots is supported by the DPA’s Public Access Fund, created from the success of the national park’s wild camping campaign, allowing more young people than ever to test themselves against the challenge of Ten Tors.”
Training for outdoor expeditions, such as the Ten Tors and Jubilee Challenges, requires a huge amount of commitment, stamina and resilience. The conditions out on Dartmoor mean that the appropriate walking and camping equipment is absolutely essential.
In 2025 the DPA awarded 76 grants across 12 teams, meaning a total of £10,000 went directly towards financing essential outdoor equipment for young people.
This included: 40 pairs of walking boots, 35 waterproof jackets, 18 waterproof trousers, 15 base layers, 14 rucksacks, ten pairs of waterproof socks, three pairs of gaiters, 15 sleeping bags and one pair of really warm mittens.
Team managers are invited to apply for young people in their Ten Tors and Jubilee Challenge groups.
