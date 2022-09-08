Deepest sympathies from West Devon Borough Council
West Devon Borough Council mayor Cllr Caroline Mott has tonight paid tribute to The Queen who will be remembered by the nation with huge affection, she said.
Cllr Caroline Mott said: “On behalf of West Devon Borough Council I would like to send our heartfelt sympathies to the Royal Family at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
“She has dedicated her life to our country and the Commonwealth for 70 years and her grace and sense of duty have been unwavering during her long and incredible reign.
“The Queen will be remembered by the nation, and throughout the wider world, with huge affection and we will all feel her loss as our monarch. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with the entire Royal Family at this time of loss.
“Our flags have been lowered to half-mast during the mourning period, but will be raised briefly during this time to celebrate the proclamation of the new King.
“Our condolence books will be available to the public in our offices at Kilworthy Park from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the weekend. The books will first be available from 2 p.m. tomorrow (9 September). However, you can also express your sympathies at the national online condolence e-book, which is available at www.royal.uk
“If residents would like to show their respects to Her Majesty The Queen, you can leave flowers at the flagpole at Kilworthy Park, or you can donate to one of The Queen’s charities. You can find a list of charities here: www.royal.uk/her-majesty-the-queen ”
