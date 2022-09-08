Deepest sympathies from West Devon Borough Council

“Our condolence books will be available to the public in our offices at Kilworthy Park from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the weekend. The books will first be available from 2 p.m. tomorrow (9 September). However, you can also express your sympathies at the national online condolence e-book, which is available at www.royal.uk