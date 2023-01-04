The president of the Okehampton Rugby and Football Club thanked residents and sponsors this week (January 8) for their work raising money for a defibrillator at the club.
RFC president Pete Gross also sent his thanks to Jo Stevens, Simon Chudley and Phil Down for the refreshment they provided at the 18 mile walk which was organised as part of the fundraising effort.
In total, residents raised over £3,000, allowing the club to cover the cost of the life-saving equipment, which has now been installed at the clubhouse and is fully operational.