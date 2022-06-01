Demon bikers look for new clubhouse

The Okehampton-based branch of a motorcycle club is on the hunt for a new clubhouse following its first anniversary this year.

The West Devon branch of Demons MC, a non-profit motorcycle club with a focus on raising money for charity, is looking to expand its reach with new members and a new clubhouse in Okehampton following its first anniversary in May this year.

Club president, Nathan Slater, said: ‘At the moment, local businesses, like Ellis Bakery in Okehampton, and other charities have been letting us use their spaces to meet but now we have just celebrated our first anniversary and are now looking to grow and for a clubhouse, preferably locally but of course it can’t be in an area which is too sound sensitive.’

Currently, the West Devon chapter has eight members but across the South West, Demons MC has over 100 motorcycle enthusiasts signed up.

Despite its small size, the West Devon chapter has already made an impact on charitable organisations in the region.

Working with the Devon chapter of the group, which is based in Exeter, the West Devon chapter were able to deliver over 100 Easter eggs to sick children in the Bramble Ward at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital this spring.

At its first anniversary celebrations, West Devon Demons raised over £300 for Okehampton cancer charity Force.

Mr Slater added: ‘We enjoy motorcycling and riding around and if we can raise money for charity at the same time all’s well and good.’

Though the chapter has not yet organised its next charitable venture, it is now looking to enter the next national motorcycle challenge which will be the National Road Rally in July.

During the event, motorcyclists from across the country will ride around England visiting certain locations in an allotted time period in order to complete the challenge.