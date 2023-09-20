The applicant keeps her two horses and one pony on the land and had put up a stables to care for one of her horses over the winter months. The site is within the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. She says that the buildings have been designed to blend into the landscape and are against a hedge to make them less visible. Also an application has been submitted for Listed Building Consent for alterations to improve fire safety at historic manor house Grade I Listed manor house North Wyke in the parish of South Tawton. The house is used as an agricultural research centre. Improvements to fire safety measures within the building are needed to reduce risk to the historic building from fire.