DEVON Air Ambulance’s South Molton shop is to reopen its doors to local people and visitors this Saturday.
The charity first opened its South Molton shop ahead of the pandemic but was obliged to close to provide the space needed to run its online shopping operation: shopdaat.org .
The online retail operation has since moved across to the new Barnstaple Community Hub and Charity Shop, freeing up the South Molton high street store to once again welcome visitors and local people alike who have previously been hugely supportive of the charity.
Customers and generous donors who have missed the Devon Air Ambulance shop will be delighted to rediscover quality preloved garments, accessories, books, bric-a-brac, and more when its doors reopen this Saturday, October 28 at 10am to reveal an updated look where Devon Air Ambulance staff and volunteers will welcome their customers.
Pete Vallance, Head of Business development at Devon Air Ambulance, said: "We have very much looked forward to reviving our presence in South Molton.
"Our South Molton team is excited about being immersed in the heart of the local community once more and welcoming back those valuable donations that help to keep our crews responding to communities across the county. We hope local people will join us to celebrate when we finally reopen our doors to the public on Saturday.”
The South Molton Shop team at 19a Broad Street welcomes the return of shoppers and donations of preloved items.
Devon Air Ambulance is a charity that exists entirely thanks to the support of the communities it serves.