Devon residents are being urged to explore their county this autumn and winter as the Devon Days Out on Your Doorstep campaign launches for a second year. The initiative, run by Visit South Devon, offers discounts at dozens of attractions, restaurants and accommodation providers to help keep visitor numbers healthy during the quieter months.
Jo Butler, general manager at Visit South Devon, said the campaign was created to support local tourism businesses from the end of September through to February. “This campaign is all about supporting our tourist attractions, hotels and venues through the quieter months. It encourages residents in Devon to experience all the fantastic things to see and do in the area,” she said.
Last year’s debut proved a success, with around 40 to 45 offers coming in from businesses and a new database of local people created for future marketing. “Businesses noticed more visitors coming through, extra PR and more local people visiting,” Butler added.
This year, about 45 businesses have signed up, providing a wide range of deals. Highlights include 30 per cent off at Kent’s Cavern, 25 per cent off at Babbacombe Model Village and discounts from food and drink producers such as Exeter Gin, Sandridge Barton wine tastings and Devon Rum. Accommodation offers include 10 per cent off short breaks at Leonard’s Cove, while hotels such as Cliffden and Boringdon Hall are offering money off afternoon teas. “There’s something for everyone,” Butler said.
She acknowledged that persuading people to venture out during the colder months can be a challenge. “Supporting attractions is vital because they’re what make South Devon special. We’re encouraging locals to use them and even buy gift vouchers or annual passes for Christmas,” she said. The campaign runs until the end of February and, while some dates carry restrictions, all the details are included in the downloadable voucher pack.
Transport provider Stagecoach is again partnering with Visit South Devon to promote the campaign. Marketing manager Sarah Clark said buses are a natural fit for encouraging discounted days out. “We’re delighted to be working with Visit South Devon again for the Days Out on Your Doorstep campaign. Our buses connect attractions across the region, so we can help raise awareness of the offers and get people there easily,” she said.
Clark added that Stagecoach is keeping travel affordable alongside the attraction discounts. “All single fares are still capped at £3. We also offer group day tickets and bundle deals where you can save up to 30 per cent on bus travel, so there are plenty of ways to save,” she said. As a board member of Visit South Devon, she believes the partnership shows that days out are not just for the summer months. “The campaign inspires people to take days out all year round, and the bus is a great way to get there.”
Organisers hope residents will embrace the opportunity to explore the county, support local businesses and enjoy affordable outings long after the summer crowds have gone.
