Nia said: “I have been working as an intern at Morrisons cafe Totnes during my Supported Internship. Whilst doing this placement my confidence has grown and I serve customers, clean and clear tables and follow instructions from others. I have also trained other staff members. I can remain calm in busy situations and understand how to do things that are the most important. I catch the bus to and from work and am always on time. I would recommend the Supported Internships course as you get good work experience. My employer has now offered me a paid position. Lifeworks is a great college!”