Parents, young people and providers were among those celebrating supported internships at a recent Exeter Future Skills Centre event.
In the last three years, more than 300 young people in Devon with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) have gained qualifications and work experience through government-funded supported internships, often leading to paid employment.
National figures suggest that only 5.1 percent of people with special educational needs and disabilities gain paid employment in the UK, compared to 80 per cent of their peers.
Devon County Council wants to redress this and is helping to raise awareness of supported internships, supporting more young people with EHCPs to gain the skills and experience they need to find paid employment.
It’s working with 12 learning providers across Devon to provide a range of internship courses with relevant work placements aligned to their interests.
As part of the programme, young people spend around 30 per cent of their time in college, and 70 per cent in a work placement, receiving training and gaining practical experience of working with others. All support is provided via a Job Coach by the learning provider.
Twenty-four-year-old Nia from Lifeworks College, Dartington, is one of the recent graduates benefiting from a supported internship programme.
Her learning provider, Lifeworks College, supported Nia at college while she studied an Award in Progression, Maths, English and Essential Digital Skills.
When not studying Nia was working as a café assistant in Morrisons, where her confidence grew as she carried out her front of house role.
Nia said: “I have been working as an intern at Morrisons cafe Totnes during my Supported Internship. Whilst doing this placement my confidence has grown and I serve customers, clean and clear tables and follow instructions from others. I have also trained other staff members. I can remain calm in busy situations and understand how to do things that are the most important. I catch the bus to and from work and am always on time. I would recommend the Supported Internships course as you get good work experience. My employer has now offered me a paid position. Lifeworks is a great college!”
Councillor Lois Samuel, Devon County Council's Cabinet Member with responsibility for services that support young people with SEND, said: "We want to do all we can to help young people with SEND gain the skills and experience they need to get paid jobs.
"Finding a job can be difficult for anyone, but it can be especially challenging for young people with SEND. Learning providers work closely with young people to understand what their interests are, and what sorts of employment they'd like. They support them with their classroom learning, but also with their work placement.
"I’m delighted that many young people who have been through a supported internship programme have then gained paid employment. It's helping to build people's confidence, as well as helping them develop the skills they need as adults."
For more information about the supported internship programme, visit Devon County Council’s website.