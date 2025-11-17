Final proposals to reshape local services in Devon will be formally considered by councillors later this month.
This follows plans announced by the UK Government in December 2024 to streamline local government in England, which ask areas with a two-tier system—such as Devon, where services are currently split between the county council and district councils—to move to a single unitary authority responsible for all local services.
East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge, Torridge, and West Devon district councils have collaborated on the proposals. Torbay Council has contributed to the discussions but is pursuing its own plan to remain a standalone unitary authority.
The districts’ joint plan, known as the 4-5-1 model, proposes three authorities:
- Torbay and Southern Devon – made up of South Hams, Teignbridge, Torbay, and West Devon
- Exeter and Northern Devon – made up of East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon, North Devon, and Torridge
- Plymouth City Council – remaining a standalone unitary authority
The councils say the plan will transform public services, enabling more integrated delivery across health, social care, education, housing, and community services. It is projected to generate at least £77.1 million in savings by year six, with cumulative savings of £508 million by year ten. Initial investment costs are expected to be recouped within three years.
In a joint statement, the council leaders said: “This proposal delivers the best outcomes for Devon’s 1.2 million residents, creating authorities that are financially sustainable, capable of delivering major services, and remaining local and accessible.
“Built on evidence, analysis, and extensive engagement with residents, businesses, partners, and community groups, it ensures Devon’s councils are future-proof and provide services tailored to local needs.”
Each council will formally consider the proposal in meetings between November 25 and the submission deadline on November 28.
