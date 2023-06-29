THE Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA) has today, Thursday, June 29, confirmed that the Devon County Show welcomed in excess of 96,000 attendees across its three show days in May - one of the highest attendance figures in the Show’s 151-year history.
The Show, which coincided with a spell of warm weather after a long period of rain, reverted to its May dates for the first time in three years, positioning it back as the first County show to take place in South West England on the agricultural show calendar.
Chris Skelton, CEO of the DCAA said: “This is excellent news for the Association as well as the future of Devon County Show.
“It means we can successfully continue to fulfil and develop our charitable commitments to the Devon agricultural community as well as ensure we come from a strong position to deliver another full-scale event in 2024.
“The 2023 Show owes much of its success to Acting Show Manager Lisa Moore, who stepped up in January after 20 years as the Show’s Features Coordinator.
“The feedback from all who were on site - whether stewards, exhibitors or public was exceptional - this was an expertly orchestrated event that delivered precisely the right balance of agriculture, features and attractions to the benefit of all who attended.
“Lisa has rightly been appointed as Show Manager following the success of the show this year and we are delighted she has agreed to accept the position.”
Next year’s show dates have been confirmed as May 16, 17 and 18.
The Association says detailed plans for the event will be announced early in the new year.