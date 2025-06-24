More than 9,500 potholes have been filled across Devon this financial year.
To fix the roads workers have been using “dragon patchers” which emit a flame to help bond repair material to the road.
Lilian Greenwood, The Future of Roads Minister, said: “The pothole plague has been blighting roads in Devon and across the country for far too long, which is why we are investing £1.6 billion to resurface roads and fix up to seven million more potholes across England this year.”
Devon received the largest share of this funding and will be able to invest its full award of £83.6 million if it delivers preventative maintenance on its road network.
