Laura Robertson, fundraising projects manager at Hospiscare, said: “We’re so grateful for the incredible amount of support we receive year after year from our supporters and ongoing event sponsor, Otter Garden Centres, who have been supporting our Open Gardens for the last eight years. Thanks to the generosity of our community, Hospiscare Open Gardens has raised over £400,000 to date and we can't wait to see what our gardeners have planned this year."