Hospiscare Open Gardens has returned and, from March until September, gardeners across Devon will be opening their gates to the community in return for a donation to the charity.
Over 58 gardens will be participating in the annual fundraising event, including wild gardens, cottage gardens, a newly planted school peace and vegetable garden, a honey farm, and an award-winning Victorian Fern Garden.
There will also be an opportunity to seek gardening advice, share tips and enjoy refreshments at selected gardens, including hot drinks, homemade cakes, and afternoon tea.
Laura Robertson, fundraising projects manager at Hospiscare, said: “We’re so grateful for the incredible amount of support we receive year after year from our supporters and ongoing event sponsor, Otter Garden Centres, who have been supporting our Open Gardens for the last eight years. Thanks to the generosity of our community, Hospiscare Open Gardens has raised over £400,000 to date and we can't wait to see what our gardeners have planned this year."
Hospiscare has explained that the Open Gardens is a vital source of funds for the local hospice, which is currently facing a £2.5 million funding shortage, putting its services at risk. It costs £10 million a year to provide their specialist care and just 18 per cent of funds are provided by the Government.
To find your nearest open garden, visit www.hospiscare.co.uk/gardens. If you’re interested in opening your garden for Hospiscare this year, please contact [email protected] or call 01392 688020 to find out more.