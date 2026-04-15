West Devon libraries could be open on Sundays and after normal hours, thanks to a government grant for new high-tech access.
The funding comes after a public consultation on proposed major changes to the Devon-wide library service which is overseen by Devon County Council and run by Libraries Unlimited. The plans propose reducing staffed opening hours and increased after-hours access with more use of volunteers and community management.
Devon County Council and Libraries Unlimited have both welcomed a £200,000 funding award for the county, which was announced by the government.
Devon’s successful bid for the nationwide Arts Everywhere Fund will be invested in the libraries’ ‘open plus’ system, enabling library users to access Tavistock, Princetown and Okehampton libraries, for instance, outside of regular staffed hours.
The investment is being distributed by Arts Council England on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
The technology is currently being piloted in Cullompton in mid Devon, allowing people to use the library an hour before opening times from Monday to Saturday, an extra two hours 45 minutes on week nights and a further three hours 45 minutes on Saturday afternoon after staffed hours. Access is also available for Sundays 10am-2pm.
To access these extended opening times, library members aged over 18 need to register as an open plus user and be given a brief induction on how to use the system.
The funding will enable the expansion of the scheme, but details of how many libraries will be involved at which locations have not yet been decided.
Cllr Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, county council cabinet member for rural affairs, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to make our libraries even more accessible for the communities they serve.
“This technology has been used successfully for many years, both across the UK and internationally, and it will allow people to use their local library beyond traditional staffed hours - whether that’s to read, study, meet, or take part in community activities.
“By extending opening times, we are giving residents and community groups greater choice and flexibility to visit at times that suit them.
“The trial already under way in Cullompton will help us refine the system, and just as importantly, we will use feedback from our recent library consultation to ensure it is introduced first in those libraries where local communities have told us they would value it most.”
Alex Kittow, Libraries Unlimited CEO, said: Sunday opening could allow working parents and their children to borrow books: “We are constantly striving to increase usage of the libraries, to make them accessible to everyone, and open plus allows us to do that. It offers an extra, on top of staffed hours allowing more people to access the library.”
The three funds which make up the Arts Everywhere Fund are The Creative Foundations Fund, The Museum Estate and Development Fund, and the Libraries Improvement Fund.The Libraries Improvement Funding (LIF) awarded to Devon is a share of £6.3 million announced by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
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