Devon MPs react to Liz Truss’ resignation
MORE of Devon’s MPs have been giving their reaction to the resignation of the second prime minister in two months.
Liz Truss will stay on in Downing Street until a new leader is elected on Friday, October 28.
She becomes the country’s shortest-serving prime minister since in 1809, who died in office.
Devon’s newest MP, Richard Foord (Liberal Democrats, Tiverton & Honiton) says: ‘This Conservative instability has gone on long enough.
‘Our country is in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, with people and businesses crying out for steady hands on the wheel.’
He believes the country doesn’t need ‘another Conservative stitch up with an un-elected prime minister’ and wants a general election ‘so we can get this car-crash of a government out of power and deliver the real change our communities need.’
Luke Pollard MP (Labour, Plymouth Sutton and Devonport) also calls for a general election, saying: ‘The British people should decide our next Prime Minister, not a tiny group of Tory MPs working through a list of failed leadership contenders from the past.’
In a statement he places the blame for the ‘economic crisis’ at the conservatives’ door, blaming the mini-budget’s attempts to cut taxes for the super-wealthy.
Philip Skinner, leader of the East Devon District Council’s Conservatives described Ms Truss’s announcement as ‘very sad but inevitable under the circumstances’.
Anthony Mangnall MP (Conservative, Totnes) has been openly critical of his party throughout the events of the last few months.
He says: ‘The last six weeks have been awful. For the country, for the party and for nearly every hardworking constituency MP, Liz Truss went too far, too fast and it is absolutely right that she has now resigned.’
He claims he is ‘not a tribal politician but one who believes that if you get it right locally you can get it right nationally.’
Earlier Newton Abbot MP Anne Marie Morris said Liz Truss was right to resign.
She added: ‘What local businesses and constituents have been telling me is that above all they want stability and certainly.
‘Liz Truss was unable to deliver her agenda for change – neither the markets nor parliament would allow it.
‘She put the country first – it was right for her to resign.
‘Our democracy is a well oiled machine and we will have a new prime minister in place by October 28 to drive Britain forward in the best interests of us all in these difficult times.’
